Pursuit ends in crash on Cooper Road; 1 in custody

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — One person is in custody after a chase ended in a crash Friday morning in Jackson.

According to Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason, the incident started around 7:15 a.m.

Deputies tried to make a traffic stop on a vehicle they believed was stolen. Mason said they believe the tags were switched on the car.

Authorities said once they started asking question’s the driver took off. The chase lasted for about 25 minutes and ended in crash on Cooper Road close to Forest Hill High School.

The suspect was taken into custody.

WJTV is working to get more details about the incident.