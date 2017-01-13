Pursuit ends in crash on Cooper Road; 1 in custody

By Published: Updated:
pursuit-ends-in-crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) —  One person is in custody after a chase ended in a crash Friday morning in Jackson.

According to Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason, the incident started around 7:15 a.m.

Deputies tried to make a traffic stop on a vehicle they believed was stolen. Mason said they believe the tags were switched on the car.

Authorities said once they started asking question’s the driver took off. The chase lasted for about 25 minutes and ended in crash on Cooper Road close to Forest Hill High School.

The suspect was taken into custody.

WJTV is working to get more details about the incident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s