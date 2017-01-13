Pursuit leads to 3 dead, 2 injured in Robinson Road crash

WJTV Staff Published: Updated:
fatal-robinson-rd-crash-2

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating a deadly crash on Robinson Road.

It happened before 9:30 p.m. near the I-220 overpass.

Police say three people are dead and two others are injured.

Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones says a Chevrolet pick-up truck was leading Hinds County deputies on a chase when it crashed into a Pontiac car.

The driver and passengers in the Pontiac have all died.

The driver and passenger of the pick-up were taken to a hospital.

No charges have been made at this moment.

The crash is under investigation.

WJTV will update when more information becomes available.

fatal-robinson-rd-crash-1

 

fatal-robinson-rd-crash-3

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s