Pursuit leads to 3 dead, 2 injured in Robinson Road crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating a deadly crash on Robinson Road.

It happened before 9:30 p.m. near the I-220 overpass.

Police say three people are dead and two others are injured.

Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones says a Chevrolet pick-up truck was leading Hinds County deputies on a chase when it crashed into a Pontiac car.

The driver and passengers in the Pontiac have all died.

The driver and passenger of the pick-up were taken to a hospital.

No charges have been made at this moment.

The crash is under investigation.

WJTV will update when more information becomes available.