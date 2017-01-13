Pursuit leads to 3 dead, 2 injured in Robinson Road crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating a deadly crash on Robinson Road.
It happened before 9:30 p.m. near the I-220 overpass.
Police say three people are dead and two others are injured.
Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones says a Chevrolet pick-up truck was leading Hinds County deputies on a chase when it crashed into a Pontiac car.
The driver and passengers in the Pontiac have all died.
The driver and passenger of the pick-up were taken to a hospital.
No charges have been made at this moment.
The crash is under investigation.
WJTV will update when more information becomes available.