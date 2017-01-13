Questions raised about inmate possibly posting on Facebook while in prison

Terrance Friday By and Published: Updated:
posting-from-prison

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A man sentenced to prison for 40 years appears to have an active Facebook page.

A WJTV 12 viewer contacted us after spotting the page belonging to Frederick Smith.

Smith was 18 years old when he was accused in the death of James Ricks in January of 2014. He pleaded guilty in Madison County to second-degree murder in April of 2015.

It’s unclear whether or not he is operating the page, but his last post was made Thursday.

WJTV reached out to the Mississippi Department of Corrections. A spokesperson sent us the following response about the issue:

We recognize there is a contraband cellphone problem in the prison system. The agency is very proactive in addressing contraband cellphones. We take allegations of inmates posting on Facebook very seriously. Upon receipt of such allegations, we take immediate action and investigate.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s