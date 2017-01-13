Senior Services Transportation Initiative launched

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Mayor Tony Yarber says it’s important to help those people who came before us.

Yarber officially introduced the Senior Services Transportation Initiative Friday. It’s a collaboration between the city, the Jackson Medical Foundation and three public transportation providers.

The purpose of the intitiatve is to help get senior citizens to certain destinations throughout the Capital City.

“The partnership came about through the city’s recognition that our ability to offer this service was not at it’s optimum. and we saw the opportunity to optimize through partnering with these agencies.”

The transportation providers will get people who are 60 and older to medical, nutrition, social and shopping destinations within the boundaries of Jackson.