A 7-year-old is spreading love to officers across the country

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A young girl is traveling the country letting law enforcement officers know they are loved and appreciated.

Rosalyn made a stop in the metro Saturday to visit the Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason.

She’s only seven years old, but she’s already decided to dedicate her time to spreading a message of love.

Rosalyn’s family says she realized the sacrifice it takes to be a law enforcement officer, so she started a mission to hug and thank one in every state.

Earlier on Saturday Rosalyn made a stop in New Orleans.