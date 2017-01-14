Bulldogs top Texas A&M 67-59 for third straight SEC win

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – After winning back-to-back road SEC games for the first time since 2011, Ben Howland’s Bulldogs accomplished another feat on Saturday that hadn’t happened since that same year.

Mississippi State beat Texas A&M 67-59 for its third straight conference win, marking the first time the program has had that kind of SEC streak since 2011. The Bulldogs are 3-1 in the conference for the first time since 2010.

Click the video above for full highlights and hear from Ben Howland on what was a loud crowd at Humphrey Coliseum.