Bulldogs top Texas A&M 67-59 for third straight SEC win

By: Tyler Greever Published:
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – After winning back-to-back road SEC games for the first time since 2011, Ben Howland’s Bulldogs accomplished another feat on Saturday that hadn’t happened since that same year.

Mississippi State beat Texas A&M 67-59 for its third straight conference win, marking the first time the program has had that kind of SEC streak since 2011. The Bulldogs are 3-1 in the conference for the first time since 2010.

Click the video above for full highlights and hear from Ben Howland on what was a loud crowd at Humphrey Coliseum.

