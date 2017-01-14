Madison Police searching for burglary suspect

Source: Madison Police Department
Source: Madison Police Department

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) –  Madison Police are looking for a man they say may be responsible for three business burglaries along US Highway 51.

We’re told the burglar shattered the front glass of the businesses with a yellow pry bar. Once inside, the suspect removed the cash drawer with the register and left, according to investigators.

Police say the Ridgeland Police Department has had similar crimes.

Anyone with information regarding these burglaries is asked to contact the Madison Police Department or the Ridgeland Police Department.

A reward leading to the arrest the individual or individuals is being offered through Crime Stoppers.

 

