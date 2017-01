HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, officers were assisting the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics with a traffic stop when the suspect sped away.

We’re told officers pursued the suspect with the help of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

Around mile marker 77 on Interstate 59, that’s when the suspects car broke down and eventually caught fire.

Officers arrested the suspect, whose name hasn’t been released at this time.