Abused horse investigation leads to animal cruelty charge

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Leake County man is charged with animal cruelty after rescuers find a bone yard of horse remains.

Fancy the horse is doing much better than she was four days ago when the Leake County Sheriff’s Office got a tip about a field of abused horses.

Animal rescuer Joy Reynolds said they found on horse able to walk, while Fancy was down and near death.

They also found over 10 animal skulls and two fresh horse carcasses. One was floating in a pond.

“His flesh and all was intact under the water, so he’d not been dead that long. But the banks were really high, and you could tell he had tried to get out of the pond,” Reynolds said.

While the group searched the property, they came across a horse’s jaw at the base of a tree. The rest of his body had been dragged yards away by scavengers.

Deputies charged Joe Nathan Stewart with one count of animal cruelty. They believe the rest of the horses belonged to someone else.

“There were two pastures, but they had them barb wire fenced off of those pastures. And there was rice, bran and corn in those to feed the deer, but no food for the horses.,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds is a part of Saving Our Strays. It’s a nonprofit organization that buys and places horses that would otherwise be sold for slaughter.

She says even with help from the sling, now that Fancy is standing her life is about to make a complete turn around.

“There’s no reason for her or any of the others to have gone through what they went through,” Reynolds said.

To learn more about Saving Our Strays click here. To donate, visit their Facebook page or send checks to P.O. Box 481 Mendenhall, Ms 39114.

You can also donate directly to SOS veterinarian bills at Magee Vet Clinic by calling 601-849-5441, Florence Animal Clinic by calling 601-845-3610, Leaf River Animal Clinic by calling 601-785-6910 or All About Animals by calling 601-892-7512.