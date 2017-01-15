Arson suspected when home catches fire twice on Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Fire Department is investigating a possible arson after firefighters respond to the same house twice on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to a home on Bailey Avenue at 11:45 a.m. and then at 1:40 p.m.

There were no injuries reported from either fire.

The first time firefighters responded investigators determined a cigarette caused the blaze.

After the second call, that’s when firefighters believed the fire was started intentionally.

Investigators do have a person of interest they’re looking for at this time.

The second fire appears to be the result of a domestic issue, according to JFD.

 

