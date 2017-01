FOREST, Miss. (WJTV) – Forest Police Chief Will Jones says they’re investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night on First Street in Forest.

Jones says a call came in claiming a homeowner shot a potential burglar.

When police got to the home, they found one man dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

That person hasn’t been identified at this time.

The homeowner is currently being questioned by police.

So far, no charges have been filed.

Jones says this is an ongoing investigation.