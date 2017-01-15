MHP is Investigating a deadly accident in Madison County

By Published:
Deadly Accident on I-55

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies and Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers responded to an accident on I-55 Southbound near exit 112.

MHP officials say an 18-wheeler and white van collided sometime Sunday morning.

A life flight helicopter was used to transport one of the individuals.

19-year-old Armando Ibanez from Canton was pronounced dead on the scene. Ibanez was driving the van.

23-year-old Jermaine Russo from Wisconsin was driving the 18-wheeler. Russo did not suffer any injuries.

Traffic was backed for hours Sunday morning as crews worked to tow the van and 18-wheeler from the woods.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

