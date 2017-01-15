Pike County Investigating Deadly Shooting

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pike County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting where five people were shot, and one person is dead according to Investigator Chris Bell.

We’re told it’s an active investigation at this time. The location of the shooting wasn’t disclosed.

Information is limited. Bell did confirm they’re interviewing possible suspects at this time and working to gather more details.

No names are being released at this time.

This is a developing story; we’ll update it when more details become available.