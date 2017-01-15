Pike County Investigating Deadly Shooting

By Published: Updated:
Shooting Investigation

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pike County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting where five people were shot, and one person is dead according to Investigator Chris Bell.

We’re told it’s an active investigation at this time. The location of the shooting wasn’t disclosed.

Information is limited. Bell did confirm they’re interviewing possible suspects at this time and working to gather more details.

No names are being released at this time.

This is a developing story; we’ll update it when more details become available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s