Teen killed in Smith County motorcycle crash

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Smith County teen has died, and another person is recovering after a motorcyle crash.

County Coroner Billy Allen says he got called out to the intersection of Highway 28 and County Road 64 around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Brandon Cross Duvall, 14 was pronounced dead on the scene.

Allen says another young person was on the motorcycle, as well.

He was taken to a hospital in Jackson, where his condition is unknown at the moment.

According to Allen, an autopsy has been scheduled for Duvall on Tuesday.