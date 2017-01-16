A Day on, Not a day off: Groups honor MLK with Day of Service

By Published: Updated:
mlk-service-day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — People across the nation, including here in the Metro are celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

AmeriCorps parterned with students and staff of E.E. Rogers Academy a day of service. The school needed assistance with building a Learning Garden playground, painting and other tasks.

Also in the metro, some members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. served lunch at Stewpot Monday. They also helped to set up canned food donations.

Jackson Councilman Kenneth Stokes held a wreath laying ceremony for Dr. King at the Freedom Corner, which is located at the intersection of Medgar Evers Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Habitat for Humanity honored Dr. King by dedicating three Habitat houses. The homes were on McTyere Avenue, Manship Street, and Kevin Garnett Court.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s