Break-ins reported at Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Mississippi (WJTV) Multiple break-ins are being reported at Renaissance at Colony Park.
Renaissance at Colony Park 01162017
Renaissance at Colony Park 01162017 x
Among the stores affected are Aqua Day Spa, GNC, Justice, Merle Norman, White House Black Market. The shopping center is located on Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland.
At Aqua Day Spa it appears that the door was pried open. The cash drawer and security system was stolen.
It is not yet known whether anything was taken from White House Black Market but the store manager at Justice tells WJTV that two cash registers were taken from them.