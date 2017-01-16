Brian Rowe replaces injured Stefan Frei on US soccer roster

CARSON, Calif. (AP) – LA Galaxy goalkeeper Brian Rowe has replaced Seattle’s Stefan Frei on the U.S. training camp roster leading to exhibitions against Serbia and Jamaica.

Frei has a sprained right ankle. Rowe has never played for the U.S. national team. Coach Bruce Arena left the Galaxy in November to start his second stint with the Americans.

D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid was dropped last Tuesday because of a knee injury. Three other goalies are in camp: San Jose’s David Bingham, Salt Lake’s Nick Rimando and the New York Red Bulls’ Luis Robles.

Colorado’s Tim Howard is recovering from leg surgery and Brad Guzan is in England with Middlesbrough.

The change was announced Saturday. The U.S. plays Serbia on Jan. 29 at San Diego and Jamaica on Feb. 3 at Chattanooga, Tennessee.