Brian Rowe replaces injured Stefan Frei on US soccer roster

The Associated Press
FILE PHOTO Los Angeles Galaxy goalkeeper Brian Rowe (12) in the first half of a MLS soccer game Saturday, March 12, 2016, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
CARSON, Calif. (AP) – LA Galaxy goalkeeper Brian Rowe has replaced Seattle’s Stefan Frei on the U.S. training camp roster leading to exhibitions against Serbia and Jamaica.

FILE PHOTO Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei makes a stop during MLS soccer training, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Tukwila, Wash. The Sounders were scheduled to travel to Toronto later Wednesday to prepare to face Toronto FC in the MLS Cup Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Frei has a sprained right ankle. Rowe has never played for the U.S. national team. Coach Bruce Arena left the Galaxy in November to start his second stint with the Americans.

D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid was dropped last Tuesday because of a knee injury. Three other goalies are in camp: San Jose’s David Bingham, Salt Lake’s Nick Rimando and the New York Red Bulls’ Luis Robles.

Colorado’s Tim Howard is recovering from leg surgery and Brad Guzan is in England with Middlesbrough.

The change was announced Saturday. The U.S. plays Serbia on Jan. 29 at San Diego and Jamaica on Feb. 3 at Chattanooga, Tennessee.

 

