Bryant says Mississippi facing trooper shortage

The Associated Press
mhp

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Gov. Phil Bryant says Mississippi faces a critical shortage of state troopers.

The Clarion-Ledger reports that only 489 of the 650 state trooper positions allowed by state law are filled.

Bryant told the newspaper that the shortage is both troubling and dangerous.

Bryant said he plans to ask lawmakers to approve another trooper school to get more law enforcement officers on the road.

Sixty-six troopers have left the force since the last trooper school in 2015

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Albert Santa Cruz says at least five of those have gone to Texas where trooper salaries are significantly higher.

The newspaper reported that a trooper with four years’ experience in Texas makes $89,264. A Mississippi trooper with four years’ experience makes $41,000.

