Car hits 14-year-old on bike in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County deputies are investigating an accident after a 14-year-old on a bike was hit by a car.

The accident happened on Kimbell Road near Terry around noon.

According to Hinds County Sheriff’s Department Major Pete Luke, an elderly man was headed east on the street when the teenager ran into the path of the vehicle.

We’re told the boy was alert and talking to first responders after the incident occurred. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

The driver of the car was not injured.