EdBuild makes school funding recommendations

By Published: Updated:
Photo: WJTV
Photo: WJTV

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– A full house heard recommendations Monday afternoon that could change how schools are funded.

EdBuild, a company hired by the state last year, made the presentation to lawmakers, parents, and some students.

EdBuild recommended increasing funding by several hundred dollars per student and basing the funding on enrollment instead of attendance.

They also recommended increases based on student needs like English language learners, special education, and low-income students.

CEO Rebecca Sibilia also said the state is currently obligated to fund 73 percent of total budgets. She recommended they reevaluate whether or not to keep that level of commitment.

You can get more information on EdBuild and its final recommendations here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s