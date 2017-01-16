EdBuild makes school funding recommendations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– A full house heard recommendations Monday afternoon that could change how schools are funded.

EdBuild, a company hired by the state last year, made the presentation to lawmakers, parents, and some students.

EdBuild recommended increasing funding by several hundred dollars per student and basing the funding on enrollment instead of attendance.

They also recommended increases based on student needs like English language learners, special education, and low-income students.

CEO Rebecca Sibilia also said the state is currently obligated to fund 73 percent of total budgets. She recommended they reevaluate whether or not to keep that level of commitment.

You can get more information on EdBuild and its final recommendations here.

Recommendations would also limit increases in state funding to 8% per year until fully phased in. @WJTV https://t.co/cqwpqzVb9H — Beth Alexander (@BethAlexanderTV) January 16, 2017

Sibilia: not recommending property tax increase, but for the state to examine if they want to contribute as much as they have been. pic.twitter.com/IlnHfzFNRt — Beth Alexander (@BethAlexanderTV) January 16, 2017