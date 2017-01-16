Facebook introduces measures to tackle fake news in Germany

FILE PHOTO This photograph taken in Paris Friday Dec. 2, 2016 shows stories from USA Daily News 24, a fake news site registered in Veles, Macedonia. An Associated Press analysis using web intelligence service Domain Tools shows that USA Daily News 24 is one of roughly 200 U.S.-oriented sites registered in Veles, which has emerged as the unlikely hub for the distribution of disinformation on Facebook. Both stories shown here are bogus. (AP Photo/Raphael Satter)​
BERLIN (AP) – Facebook says it’s introducing measures to tackle the spread of fake news in Germany, months before the country holds a national election.

The social network said Sunday the investigative media group Correctiv will be its first outside fact-checker in Germany and it’s working to bring aboard other media organizations. It said updates to make it easier to report fake news will be introduced shortly in Germany.

Facebook last month launched plans to focus on the “worst of the worst” offenders and partner with outside fact-checkers and news organizations, including The Associated Press, to sort out true news reports from made-up stories.

Germany is expected to hold a national election in September.

Facebook has also faced criticism in Germany for what critics call an insufficient response to hate speech.

 

