Fantastic! Mara and Bell of ‘Fantastic Four’ are engaged

The Associated Press Published:
FILE PHOTO Jamie Bell, left, and Kate Mara arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Man Down" at ArcLight Cinemas Hollywood on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
NEW YORK (AP) – The news is “Fantastic.”

A spokeswoman for Kate Mara confirmed Monday that the actress and her “Fantastic Four” co-star Jamie Bell are engaged.

The 33-year-old Mara has also appeared in such films as “Brokeback Mountain” and “The Martian” and in the Netflix series “House of Cards.” The 30-year-old Bell is known for such movies as “The Adventures of Tintin” and “Snowpiercer.” The actors have been dating since 2015, the year “Fantastic Four” came out.

 

FILE PHOTO Simon Kinberg, left, Jamie Bell, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Teller and Hutch Parker attend the premiere of "Fantastic Four" at the Williamsburg Cinemas on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2015, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Bell was previously married to actress Evan Rachel Wood.

FILE PHOTO Actress Evan Rachel Wood, left, and Jamie Bell arrive at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
