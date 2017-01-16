Fulton residents told to boil water after water system leak

FULTON, Miss. (AP) – City officials in Fulton say they’re dealing with a major leak in the city’s water system.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2jlTm9c ) that residents are being advised to boil water and should do so until further notice.

Fulton Mayor Lynette Weatherford said in a statement Sunday morning that the boil water notice was issued in response to the leak Saturday night.

Fulton is about 20 miles east of Tupelo.

