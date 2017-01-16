Glass shattered at Shell has station in South Jackson

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) Police are investigating the scene after someone shattered the front glass at a South Jackson business.

Shell Fleetway 01162017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo Credit: Margaret-Ann Carter, WJTV Photo Credit: Margaret-Ann Carter, WJTV

It is not yet known if anything was taken from the business, a Shell / Fleetway station located on Highway 18.

WJTV’s Margaret-Ann Carter is on the scene