Grand Jury: 1906 Mississippi courthouse is in horrible shape

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
ap_264623332521 judge's gavel by AP Images

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) – A grand jury meeting in a Mississippi courthouse says it found the building in horrendous shape.

The Meridian Star reports (http://bit.ly/2iXtcpu ) that the grand jury on Friday issued a report on the Lauderdale County Courthouse listing the concerns of grand jurors.

The report that grand jurors were “horrified” by the odors in the building, and one of them had trouble with her allergies due to the mold and dust.

The report added that grand jurors found the courtrooms, restrooms and plumbing in horrible shape, saying the building is “unrespectable.”

County supervisors have been looking into several possible plans to either renovating parts of the building or moving county business elsewhere.

The courthouse was built in 1906.

___

Information from: The Meridian Star, http://www.meridianstar.com

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s