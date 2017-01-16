Grand Jury: 1906 Mississippi courthouse is in horrible shape

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) – A grand jury meeting in a Mississippi courthouse says it found the building in horrendous shape.

The Meridian Star reports (http://bit.ly/2iXtcpu ) that the grand jury on Friday issued a report on the Lauderdale County Courthouse listing the concerns of grand jurors.

The report that grand jurors were “horrified” by the odors in the building, and one of them had trouble with her allergies due to the mold and dust.

The report added that grand jurors found the courtrooms, restrooms and plumbing in horrible shape, saying the building is “unrespectable.”

County supervisors have been looking into several possible plans to either renovating parts of the building or moving county business elsewhere.

The courthouse was built in 1906.

