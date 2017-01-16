Landmark Waverly home vandalized for second time in 3 months

WEST POINT, Miss. (AP) – A landmark Clay County antebellum home has been vandalized for the second time in three months.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott tells The Commercial Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2jgHlBO ) that sheriff’s deputies were called to the Waverly mansion Jan. 13 and found the front door to the home kicked in. Nothing was taken.

Scott says two cars were seen speeding away before deputies arrived. He says there are no suspects at this time.

Melanie Snow, daughter of the mansion’s owner, says the pre-Civil War front door has been removed and a new one will be installed soon.

Snow says the mansion’s restorer and her father, 91-year-old Robert Snow, is “totally unnerved” by the vandalism.

The national historic landmark, completed in 1852 as the focus of a plantation, is noted for its octagon cupola.

Information from: The Commercial Dispatch, http://www.cdispatch.com