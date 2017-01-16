New Mexico legislation would spare some bears that attack

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO Two grizzly bears at the Woodland Park Zoo eat salmon after the fish was tossed to them by fishmongers from Pike Place Fish Market, Thursday, June 2, 2016, in Seattle. The famous fish-throwers were on hand to feed the bears and promote the zoo's upcoming Bear Affair conservation day Saturday and Washington state's Bear Awareness Week, June 4-12. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
FILE PHOTO Two grizzly bears at the Woodland Park Zoo eat salmon after the fish was tossed to them by fishmongers from Pike Place Fish Market, Thursday, June 2, 2016, in Seattle. The famous fish-throwers were on hand to feed the bears and promote the zoo's upcoming Bear Affair conservation day Saturday and Washington state's Bear Awareness Week, June 4-12. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico lawmakers may scrap and rewrite regulations that currently mandate the euthanizing of bears and other wild animals that attack a human so that animals can be tested for rabies.

A bill has been pre-filed as the Legislature convenes Tuesday that would give health and wildlife officials the ability to consider the current risk of rabies and also whether the animal acted in self-defense.

Los Alamos resident Karen Williams says she helped develop the legislation after being attacked in northern New Mexico by a mother bear that she believes was acting in defense of her two young cubs. The bear was captured and destroyed, and the cubs were eventually re-released in the wild.

The proposed legislation follows rabies assessments from the federal Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s