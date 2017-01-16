US Official: Wife of Orlando shooter arrested for obstruction

BC-US–APNewsAlert

US official says wife of Orlando shooter has been arrested for obstruction

WASHINGTON (AP) – US official says wife of Orlando shooter has been arrested for obstruction.

BREAKING: US official says wife of Orlando shooter has been arrested for obstruction. — The Associated Press (@AP) January 16, 2017

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.