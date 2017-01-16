WJTV’s Mississippi’s Most Wanted

By Published:
ms-most-wanted

(WJTV) — WJTV’s Byron Brown will feature three people on tonight’s Mississippi’s Most Wanted on WJTV.

The three people are wanted by the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.

  • 56-year-old Diane Coleman Brooks is wanted for murder.
  • 55-year-old Maurice Avant is wanted for kidnapping and aggravated assault
  • 32-year-old Natalie Ingram is wanted for possession of a controlled substance (meth)

Anyone who has seen these suspects, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.

MS Most Wanted

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s