WJTV’s Mississippi’s Most Wanted

(WJTV) — WJTV’s Byron Brown will feature three people on tonight’s Mississippi’s Most Wanted on WJTV.

The three people are wanted by the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.

56-year-old Diane Coleman Brooks is wanted for murder.

55-year-old Maurice Avant is wanted for kidnapping and aggravated assault

32-year-old Natalie Ingram is wanted for possession of a controlled substance (meth)

Anyone who has seen these suspects, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.

