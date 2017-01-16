WJTV’s Mississippi’s Most Wanted

(WJTV) — WJTV’s Byron Brown will feature three people on tonight’s Mississippi’s Most Wanted on WJTV.
The three people are wanted by the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.
- 56-year-old Diane Coleman Brooks is wanted for murder.
- 55-year-old Maurice Avant is wanted for kidnapping and aggravated assault
- 32-year-old Natalie Ingram is wanted for possession of a controlled substance (meth)
Anyone who has seen these suspects, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.
