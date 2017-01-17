1 charged after deadly Robinson Road crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — One person has been charged after a weekend crash left people dead in Jackson.

According to Jackson Police, 24-year-old Tony Harper is charged with three counts of second-degree murder.

Friday night, officers responded to a deadly crash on Robinson Road in Jackson near the I-220 overpass.

Police said Hinds County deputies were allegedly chasing a Chevy pickup truck when the truck crashed into a Pontiac car.

Inside the car was Virgil Kyles, Rose Coleman, and Carolyn Conerly. They all died from their injuries.

The two people inside the pickup truck were taken to the hospital.

Tony Harper-24, arrested and charged w/ 3 cts. of 2nd Degree Murder stemming from the Robinson Rd. deadly accident on Friday night. pic.twitter.com/87rnOz63bk — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 17, 2017