1 dead after 18-wheeler accident on I-55 South at Fortification Street bridge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities are investigating a fatal accident that happened on I-55 South at the Fortification bridge.

Jackson Police said the driver of the 18-wheeler died at the scene.

The truck hit the bridge. First responders and law enforcement officers are currently on the scene.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality said they are also responding to the scene. According to Ernie Shirley, MDEQ Chief of Emergency Response, diesel fuel and engine oil is leaking from the truck. Some of it went into a ditch.

Traffic is slow in both directions. Drivers should avoid this area if possible.

Scene of fatal crash on I-55S/Fortification. One lane of South bound traffic is open at this time while officials conduct an investigation. pic.twitter.com/XlZcGkfrPp — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 17, 2017