2 arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into Raymond jail

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Two people are arrested after authorities said they attempted to smuggle drugs into the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.
Major Pete Luke of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department said 29-year-old Krystal Lamargo Smith and 22-year-old Stephon Tyria Williams were taken into custody.
Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were suspicious of a car that came near the jail. Law enforcement officers stopped the car and found a duffle bag and a backpack containing marijuana, Xanax, MDMA, cell phones, bags of tobacco, Vodka, and other items.
Smith and Williams are charged with introducing contraband into a correctional facility. Smith is also facing additional charges of giving false identification and a traffic violation.
