2nd suspect arrested in connection with deadly Pike County nightclub shooting

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting in Pike County.

Pike County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Chris Bell said Laxavier Addison was taken into custody Monday. He is charged with conspiracy to commit murder. A judge set his bond at $700,000.

We’re told the shooting happened at 2:30 a.m. Sunday at Sin City Nightclub on Church Road near Magnolia.

45-year-old Prentiss Jackson died from several gunshot wounds; he was pronounced dead at the hospital. Four others were injured during the shooting.

One other suspect is already facing charges with this investigation.

Authorities charged Derric Hall with murder and four counts of attempted murder.

Bell said during the investigation, Hall admitted to his involvement in the shooting. He told authorities he was at the nightclub gambling. An argument broke out, which led to a fight. Hall told authorities he was assaulted by four or five people.

Hall said he managed to get outside, and he said others followed him. He told authorities he got a weapon out of his car and started firing shots.

His bond has also been set at $700,000.