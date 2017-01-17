A&S Food Mart on Robinson Road broken into overnight

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) The wall of a Jackson business on Robinson Road is knocked down overnight.

It appears that someone smashed in the front of the business, the A&S Food Mart. WJTV’s Margaret-Ann Carter says broken glass and mangled metal are on the ground and the scene is an active crime scene. Several Jackson Police officers are investigating. At this time it is not clear what was taken or whether there are suspects.

Police are expected to release more information soon.