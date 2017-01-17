A&S Food Mart on Robinson Road broken into overnight

WJTV Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: Margaret-Ann Carter, WJTV
Photo Credit: Margaret-Ann Carter, WJTV

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) The wall of a Jackson business on Robinson Road is knocked down overnight.

A&S Food Mart break-in on Robinson Road in Jackson, Mississippi

It appears that someone smashed in the front of the business, the A&S Food Mart.  WJTV’s Margaret-Ann Carter says broken glass and mangled metal are on the ground and the scene is an active crime scene.  Several Jackson Police officers are investigating.  At this time it is not clear what was taken or whether there are suspects.

Police are expected to release more information soon.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s