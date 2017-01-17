British American Tobacco agrees on takeover of Reynolds

FILE PHOTO - In this Friday, July 17, 2015 file photo, Camel and Newport cigarettes, both Reynolds American brands, are on display at a Smoker Friendly shop in Pittsburgh. British American Tobacco offered Friday, Oct. 21 2016 to buy Reynolds American Inc. in a $47 billion cash-and-stock deal that would create the world’s largest publicly traded tobacco company and bring together brands like Camel, Dunhill, and Newport. The logic of the deal, analysts say, is to make up for a decline in the number of smokers in their home markets of the U.S. and Britain as they look to developing markets and new products, such as electronic cigarettes. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)
LONDON (AP) – British American Tobacco Plc has agreed to fully take over Reynolds American Inc. on terms that are improved from an initial bid made last year.

The takeover would create the world’s largest publicly traded tobacco company and combine BAT’s presence in developing countries, where anti-smoking campaigns are not as strong as in the U.S. and Europe, with Reynolds’ almost exclusive focus on the U.S.

BAT said Tuesday it will buy the 57.8 percent of Reynolds it does not already own. Reynolds shareholders will receive for each share $29.44 in cash and 0.5260 BAT shares.

BAT says that values Reynolds at $59.64 per share, or $49.4 billion for the stake to be acquired.

BAT sells Dunhill, Rothmans and Lucky Strike cigarettes, while Reynolds owns brands like Newport, Camel and Pall Mall.

 

