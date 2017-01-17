Cemetery is a concern for potential homes in Madison County

CANTON, MS (WJTV) – A developer is wanting to build news homes in part of Madison County, but a cemetery may be located on the potential site.

At the Madison County board of supervisors meeting, people expressed why or why not new homes should be built off of Stribling Rd.

Some say it will cause more traffic, but Bessie Alexander and Cornelius Jones say their family buried there.

“I don’t think they would want to build on top of a graveyard,” said Jones.

“It’s real, it’s there, this is something real, ” said Alexander.

The problem is officials say there is no real record showing a cemetery in the area.

“There is not a cemetery on that property,” said landowner Marvin Scott.

Alexander and Jones say the graveyard hasn’t been taken care of so it’s hard to find.

The board ordered the developer to work with the family to get to the bottom of the mystery.

“If we can determine there is a cemetery we will fence that and no development will be built on it,” said James Pedem the developer’s attorney.