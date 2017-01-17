Congressman Bennie Thompson not attending Trump’s inauguration

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Congressman Bennie Thompson will not attend President-elect Donald J. Trump’s inauguration Friday.

A spokesperson for Thompson confirmed with WJTV Tuesday that he wasn’t going to the ceremony.

More than 30 other House Democrats plan to boycott Trump’s inauguration.

Reps. Steve Cohen of Tennessee, Jerrold Nadler of New York and Don Beyer of Virginia on Monday joined a growing list of lawmakers who will not attend Trump’s swearing-in at the Capitol Friday. Many cited the reason for not attending because Trump lashed out at Rep. John Lewis on Saturday for challenging his legitimacy to be the next president.

Thompson’s spokesperson said his office would release a full statement about why he is not attending later Tuesday.

Congressman Thompson represents Mississippi’s second district.

 

