Crews extinguish blaze at Gardenia Street home

UPDATE: 01/17/2016 8:01am Jackson Fire Department (JFD) Office of Fire Investigations Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders tells WJTV that firefighters responded to the call at approximately 7:43am. Smoke was seen coming from the home. On a primary search the JFD reported that no one was inside. The fire was under control by 7:55am. Chief Sanders says no injuries are reported. Firefighters are on the scene ensuring that the fire has been completely extinguished.

The cause of the fire is being determined.

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) Firefighters are working to put out a house fire on Gardenia Street in Jackson.

WJTV’s Margaret-Ann Carter is at the scene and reports that no one was hurt.

Crews working to put out a house fire on gardenia st. @WJTV we’re told no one was injured pic.twitter.com/FBF7MDzpKJ — Margaret-Ann Carter (@MargaretAnnWJTV) January 17, 2017