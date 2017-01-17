Crews extinguish blaze at Gardenia Street home

Photo Credit: Margaret-Ann Carter, WJTV
UPDATE: 01/17/2016 8:01am  Jackson Fire Department (JFD) Office of Fire Investigations Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders tells WJTV that firefighters responded to the call at approximately 7:43am.  Smoke was seen coming from the home.  On a primary search the JFD reported that no one was inside.  The fire was under control by 7:55am.  Chief Sanders says no injuries are reported.  Firefighters are on the scene ensuring that the fire has been completely extinguished.  

The cause of the fire is being determined.

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) Firefighters are working to put out a house fire on Gardenia Street in Jackson.

WJTV’s Margaret-Ann Carter is at the scene and reports that no one was hurt.

 

 

 

 

 

 

