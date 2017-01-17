Florida family searching for missing dog after fatal crash

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
"Copper" via Facebook: "LOST PETS of Volusia and Flagler County"
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A man and his 14-year old son are searching for their dog, Copper, who went missing after a crash that killed the teen’s mother.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal (http://bit.ly/2juUCpU ) reports 35-year-old Crystal Duncan had been taking the 2-year-old redbone coonhound to the vet on Saturday. But her car suddenly veered to the left, crossed the median and three lanes of oncoming traffic before jumping the curb, hitting a palm tree and sliding into a parked car. Duncan was ejected from the car and died at the hospital.

Witnesses told authorities the dog ran away.

Now Scott Jackson and son Scott Jackson II are looking for Copper.

The newspaper reports Debbie Darino, who didn’t even know the family, is offering a $500 reward for Copper’s return.

This story has been corrected to reflect that the dog’s name is Copper, not Cooper.

Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news-journalonline.com

 

