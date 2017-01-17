Gov. Phil Bryant delivers the State of the State Address

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) —  Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant is delivering his annual State of the State Address.

Bryant is delivering the address from the State Capitol at 5:30 p.m.

There are several items WJTV has identified that we believe he will discuss during his speech.

Below is a list of some of the topics:

  • State budget
  • Trump’s inauguration
  • Mississippi trooper shortage
  • Education and school funding

