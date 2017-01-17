Gov. Phil Bryant delivers the State of the State Address

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant is delivering his annual State of the State Address.
Bryant is delivering the address from the State Capitol at 5:30 p.m.
There are several items WJTV has identified that we believe he will discuss during his speech.
Below is a list of some of the topics:
- State budget
- Trump’s inauguration
- Mississippi trooper shortage
- Education and school funding
You can watch the address at WJTV.com or on Mississippi’s CW.
