Jackson officials extend temporary water payment plan for eligible customers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –The City of Jackson is extending the temporary payment plan program for customers of the City’s water system.

The modified payment arrangement program initially was available to customers from September 2016 to December 2016.

City officials tell WJTV that the program was reopened Tuesday, January 17. The new deadline is set for April 1.

The purpose of the program is to assist customers whose bills have accumulated over the months due to nonpayment.

Below are the tips for enrollment:

A customer must pay the current month’s charge, plus a down payment. Senior citizens or persons with verified low-income must make a down payment of $50.

To maintain enrollment:

Each month, the customer must pay the current month’s charge, plus the monthly amount that was determined when the customer enrolled in the program. This will help to pay down the charges that have accumulated.

Nonpayment will result in disconnection with customer being subject to a reconnection fee.

Anyone who needs additional information about the program, contact the Water Sewer Business Administration at 601-960-2000.