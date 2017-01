JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — There’s a water leak on Lee Drive.

The leak is right in front of Lee Elementary.

When our crews arrived to the scene Tuesday morning, water could be seen flowing down the street.

City officials said they are sending a crew out to take a look at the damage and fix the break as soon as possible.

