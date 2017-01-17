Ole Miss guard Rasheed Brooks in stable condition; Rebels beat Tennessee

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss senior guard Rasheed Brooks left Tuesday’s game with Tennessee in the second half after collapsing during a timeout.

Brooks had a seizure on the floor. He was taken off the court in a stretcher and transported to a nearby hospital. The school says Brooks is in stable condition.

Senior Sebastian Saiz and sophomore Terence Davis posted double-doubles to erase a 13-point deficit in the second half as Ole Miss outlasted Tennessee 80-69 Tuesday. With 17 points and 10 rebounds, Saiz became just the sixth player in Ole Miss history to post 1,000 points and 800 rebounds.