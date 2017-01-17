Ole Miss guard Rasheed Brooks in stable condition; Rebels beat Tennessee

Ole Miss Athletics

TJ Werre By Published:
ole miss

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss senior guard Rasheed Brooks left Tuesday’s game with Tennessee in the second half after collapsing during a timeout.

Brooks had a seizure on the floor. He was taken off the court in a stretcher and transported to a nearby hospital. The school says Brooks is in stable condition.

Senior Sebastian Saiz and sophomore Terence Davis posted double-doubles to erase a 13-point deficit in the second half as Ole Miss outlasted Tennessee 80-69 Tuesday. With 17 points and 10 rebounds, Saiz became just the sixth player in Ole Miss history to post 1,000 points and 800 rebounds.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s