Police: 3 Canton businesses burglarized

By Published:
police lights

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Canton Police said three businesses were burglarized last week.

The break-ins happened at Tate’s Furniture, Buck Shop II, and Ladd’s Turf Golf and Utility.

Canton investigators said they have surveillance video of the person the are looking for. The video has not been released yet.

Investigators are also checking with Ridgeland and Madison police departments to see if some recent burglaries in those jurisdictions are connected to the Canton break-ins.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s