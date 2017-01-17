Police: 3 Canton businesses burglarized

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Canton Police said three businesses were burglarized last week.

The break-ins happened at Tate’s Furniture, Buck Shop II, and Ladd’s Turf Golf and Utility.

Canton investigators said they have surveillance video of the person the are looking for. The video has not been released yet.

Investigators are also checking with Ridgeland and Madison police departments to see if some recent burglaries in those jurisdictions are connected to the Canton break-ins.

The investigation is ongoing.