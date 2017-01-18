2-month-old baby mauled to death by family dog

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A 2-month-old baby girl is dead after San Marcos, Texas police say the family’s German Shepherd bit her numerous times.

San Marcos police and EMS responded to a home in the 1000 block of Sagewood around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of an unresponsive child who had suffered numerous animal bites. The baby was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead at 2:08 p.m.

The baby’s father told investigators he fell asleep while the child was napping in an infant bouncer. When he woke up about 20 minutes later, he found the baby “unresponsive and cold to the touch.”

Animal Control impounded the family’s German Shepherd, which had been the family’s pet for more than eight years. Animal control says the dog was submissive when they approached it. The dog will be impounded for at least 10 days before authorities determine whether or not the dog will be euthanized.