Alzheimer’s Advocacy Day at State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Today is Alzheimer’s Advocacy Day at the State Capitol.

This day is an opportunity to have open dialogue with Legislators and staffers about services offered by organizations for those who live with Dementia. There’s over 52,0000 living with Alzheimers and 206,000 people who care for them.

The dialogue was also about state preparedness to meet immediate and future care for those affected by Dementia.

Approximately 9 percent of the 2015 Medicaid budget in Mississippi is spent on people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

Health officals said dada suggests that that 143,000 Mississippians may develop significant memory problems.