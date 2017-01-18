Cartons of cigarettes, cigars stolen during Smith’s Grocery burglary

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating a break-in at a local convenience store.

According to Commander Tyree Jones, the burglary happened at Smith’s Grocery on Parkway Avenue around 2:35 a.m.

The burglar broke into the store and stole several cartons of cigarettes and cigars.

Authorities are looking for the suspect.

Anyone with information about the burglary, contact JPD.

