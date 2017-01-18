Cartons of cigarettes, cigars stolen during Smith’s Grocery burglary

By Published:
Photo: WJTV
Photo: WJTV

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating a break-in at a local convenience store.

According to Commander Tyree Jones, the burglary happened at Smith’s Grocery on Parkway Avenue around 2:35 a.m.

The burglar broke into the store and stole several cartons of cigarettes and cigars.

Authorities are looking for the suspect.

Anyone with information about the burglary, contact JPD.

Get the latest news and weather for Central Mississippi by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your telephone or mobile device.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s