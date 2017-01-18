Earth sets hottest year record for third straight time

Seth Borenstein, Science Writer, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - In this July 21, 2016, file photo, the sun sets beyond visitors to Liberty Memorial on Thursday, July 21, 2016, as the temperature hovers around 100 degrees in Kansas City, Mo. For the third straight year, Earth set a record for the hottest year, NOAA and NASA announced. NASA says 2016 was warmer than 2015 - by a lot. It's mostly global warming with a little assist from the now-gone El Nino. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
FILE PHOTO - In this July 21, 2016, file photo, the sun sets beyond visitors to Liberty Memorial on Thursday, July 21, 2016, as the temperature hovers around 100 degrees in Kansas City, Mo. For the third straight year, Earth set a record for the hottest year, NOAA and NASA announced. NASA says 2016 was warmer than 2015 - by a lot. It's mostly global warming with a little assist from the now-gone El Nino. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Government scientists say the Earth sizzled to a third straight heat record last year.

They mostly blame man-made global warming with help from a natural El Nino, which has since disappeared.

The figures announced Wednesday come from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which measure global temperatures in slightly different ways. They said last year passed 2015 as the hottest year on record.

NOAA calculated that the average global temperature last year was 58.69 degrees (14.84 degrees Celsius) – beating the previous year by .07 degrees (.04 Celsius).

NASA’s figures include more of the Arctic, which was warmer than usual. The agency said last year was .22 degrees (.12 degrees Celsius) warmer than 2015.

NASA’s Gavin Schmidt said most of the record heat was from man-made climate change.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s