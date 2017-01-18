Jackson Police Investigate Disappearance of Ill Man

JACKSON, Miss. – Jackson police are investigating the whereabouts of a man that has been missing for three weeks.

Tuesday Dec. 27 was the last day Mary Armon saw her boyfriend 58-year-old Elton Orlando Jackson. She says he took a walk from their south Jackson home and never came back.

“We going on two three weeks now, since he been gone that’s not like him at all,” Armon explained.

Armon says Jackson is from Prentiss, and she tried contacting his family there, calling hospitals because he takes several medications and is disabled. She even checked the jails– but still no sign of him.

“I knew it was a problem that same night that I didn’t see him then I said okay, oh well I’ll wait, but I went to sleep the next day it was the same thing then I was really getting concerned,” Armon said.

We are told Jackson’s phone was dropped off by some unknown person the day he went missing, and the phone has since been turned over to Jackson police.

“He was reported missing on Jan. 3. Our missing persons division is conducting an ongoing investigation at this time, they are following up on possible leads,” Jackson Police Commander, Tyree Jones said.

Armon says Jackson is very generous, and she fears he may have been robbed.

“I’m thinking could he be laying around somewhere in a ditch, could they have thrown him in the bushes or something,” Armon said.

Right now Armon believes all she can do is work with JPD and pray for Jackson’s safe return.

“Don’t think I don’t have my moments, because I do,” Armon explained. “Because I still have to trust God because I know that he’s going to get me through this…”