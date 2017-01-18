JPD searching for 9-year-old last seen running near wooded area off I-20 Frontage Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are searching for a 9-year-old that was last seen running near the Hilltop Inn in Jackson.
Officers are currently searching for the boy near the wooded area along the I-20 Frontage Road. He was in his underwear.
We’re told the incident started at the Hilltop Inn. Officers have a helicopter in the air assisting with the search.
No other details have been released at this time.
WJTV has a crew at the scene working to get more details.
Anyone with information that could help police with the search, be sure to contact them.
