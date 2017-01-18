JPD searching for 9-year-old last seen running near wooded area off I-20 Frontage Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are searching for a 9-year-old that was last seen running near the Hilltop Inn in Jackson.

Officers are currently searching for the boy near the wooded area along the I-20 Frontage Road. He was in his underwear.

We’re told the incident started at the Hilltop Inn. Officers have a helicopter in the air assisting with the search.

No other details have been released at this time.

WJTV has a crew at the scene working to get more details.

Anyone with information that could help police with the search, be sure to contact them.

Helicopter is in the air searching for 9 year old boy @WJTV pic.twitter.com/w1D9jkgQUR — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) January 18, 2017

Child LSW underwear, no clothing description. METRO-1 is on scene w/ air support. Incident occurred at the Hilltop Inn. More info to come. https://t.co/XPqATWpfDV — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 18, 2017

JPD searching near 1065 I-20 (Frontage Rd.) for 9 year old BM last seen running into a wooded area. No clothing description at this time. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 18, 2017

