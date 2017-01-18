JPD searching for 9-year-old last seen running near wooded area off I-20 Frontage Road

By Published: Updated:
jpd-searching-for-9-year-old

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are searching for a 9-year-old that was last seen running near the Hilltop Inn in Jackson.

Officers are currently searching for the boy near the wooded area along the I-20 Frontage Road. He was in his underwear.

We’re told the incident started at the Hilltop Inn. Officers have a helicopter in the air assisting with the search.

No other details have been released at this time.

WJTV has a crew at the scene working to get more details.

Anyone with information that could help police with the search, be sure to contact them.

 

You can access the extended and hourly forecasts for your area by visiting the Weather page at WJTV.com or by downloading the WJTV Weather App for your telephone or mobile device.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s